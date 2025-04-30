Wednesday, April 30, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian Oil clocks 50 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 7,265 crore

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 30: State-run Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 7,264.85 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25, which represents a 50 per cent year-on-year increase over the corresponding figure of Rs 4,837.69 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The oil giant’s net profit more than doubled on quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 7,265 crore, compared to Rs 2,874 crore in Q3FY25. The strong rebound was supported by improved refining margins, inventory gains, and better operational efficiencies. Indian Oil’s Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The oil giant’s Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) or the difference between the total value of petroleum products coming out of a refinery and the price of raw materials, stood at $8 per barrel.

Indian Oil had reported GRMs of $2.9 per barrel in the previous quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin for the quarter stood at 7 per cent, higher than the 3.7 per cent registered in the third quarter, reflecting the oil major’s better control over costs and better product mix.

EBITDA nearly doubled on a sequential basis, rising 90 per cent QoQ to Rs 13,572 crore from Rs 7,117 crore in the previous quarter. This translated into a robust improvement in operating profitability.

On the top line, revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, marginally higher than Rs 1.94 lakh crore in the preceding quarter. The quarterly performance comes on the heels of IOCL’s continued push in both refining and clean energy.

Earlier in the day, the company announced an additional equity investment of Rs 1,086 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Terra Clean Ltd., to set up 4.3 GW of new renewable energy capacity. Shares of Indian Oil Corporation had surged after the results were announced, but lost their early gains to trade 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 137.31. The stock has gained around 5.5 per cent over the last month.

IANS

Previous article
Abhinav Bindra mourns passing of Sunny Thomas, says he was a ‘father figure to generations of Indian shooters’
Next article
Govt restructures National Security Advisory Board, ex-RAW chief appointed as head

Related articles

NATIONAL

Govt restructures National Security Advisory Board, ex-RAW chief appointed as head

New Delhi, April 30: In a significant development, the Centre on Wednesday restructured the National Security Advisory Board...
NATIONAL

Abhinav Bindra mourns passing of Sunny Thomas, says he was a ‘father figure to generations of Indian shooters’

New Delhi, April 30: Legendary shooting coach Sunny Thomas passed away on Wednesday at Uzhavoor in the Kottayam...
NATIONAL

Caste Census to be done along with National Census: Modi govt’s big decision

New Delhi, April 30: The Centre announced on Wednesday that the caste census will be conducted along with...
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet approves Rs 22,864 crore new Shillong-Silchar highway

New Delhi, April 30: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt restructures National Security Advisory Board, ex-RAW chief appointed as head

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: In a significant development, the...

Abhinav Bindra mourns passing of Sunny Thomas, says he was a ‘father figure to generations of Indian shooters’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: Legendary shooting coach Sunny Thomas...

Caste Census to be done along with National Census: Modi govt’s big decision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: The Centre announced on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Govt restructures National Security Advisory Board, ex-RAW chief appointed as head

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: In a significant development, the...

Abhinav Bindra mourns passing of Sunny Thomas, says he was a ‘father figure to generations of Indian shooters’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: Legendary shooting coach Sunny Thomas...

Caste Census to be done along with National Census: Modi govt’s big decision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: The Centre announced on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge