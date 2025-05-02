AHAM asks govt to declare Tura as winter capital without delay

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 1: Stepping up its demand for the declaration of Tura as the winter capital of Meghalaya, the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has urged the state government to act decisively without subjecting the proposal to further feasibility assessments, contending that similar decisions in other states were made without such procedural delays.

It may be noted that the state government recently constituted an all-party committee to examine the feasibility of establishing a winter capital in Tura, West Garo Hills. The committee has been tasked with evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of having two state capitals and engaging with stakeholders before submitting its recommendations.

However, in a statement issued to The Shillong Times on Thursday, AHAM president Georgeprince Ch. Momin firmly asserted that the demand for a winter capital in Tura is already justified—socially, geographically, administratively, and historically—and that a feasibility study is unnecessary for something that is evident to the people of Garo Hills and beyond.

AHAM has also written to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, expressing concern over the continued delay in addressing the matter. The organisation argued that the recent move to form a study committee appears to be a procedural detour, when such a decision could instead be made through political and administrative will.

Citing examples from other states—including Assam, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently declared Dibrugarh as the state’s second capital, along with Nagpur in Maharashtra, Jammu and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir, and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh—AHAM emphasised that the creation of a second or seasonal capital is ultimately a matter of political vision and commitment to balanced regional development.

In Meghalaya’s case, repeated delays and committee-led processes are increasingly seen as a sign of the government’s lack of seriousness towards the legitimate aspirations of the people of Garo Hills, the statement added.

Highlighting that Tura, as the political and administrative hub of western Meghalaya, is already equipped for the role, AHAM pointed to the presence of a functioning CM’s Liaison Office, robust district-level infrastructure, government quarters and guest accommodations, and ample land for future government development.

Criticising the ongoing delay as being “less about readiness and more about intent”, AHAM reiterated its demand and called on the government to pass a Cabinet resolution declaring Tura as the Winter Capital of Meghalaya.

It also urged the state to begin conducting winter Assembly sessions and periodic administrative reviews from Tura without further postponement.