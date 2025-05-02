Friday, May 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HNYF slams CAPF & police deployment inside NEHU campus

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 1: The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), East Khasi Hills, has strongly criticised the state government for deploying police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on the campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).
Calling the move unnecessary and inappropriate in an academic setting, HNYF East Khasi Hills president, Stevenson R. Khyriem, said, “The deployment of police and CAPF personnel is needed along the border, not inside a university. The need for security forces is far greater in the border areas, where protection remains minimal.”
He further stated that it was unfortunate the authorities proceeded with the deployment without even informing the university administration, a move that, in his view, undermines the autonomy and sanctity of the institution.
Maintaining that such extreme measures should be avoided within educational institutions, Khyriem asserted that the HNYF stands in full solidarity with NEHU students. The group is also prepared to extend its support during the ongoing crisis.
Reacting to the recent arrest of NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun, Khyriem noted that student unrest is growing, further complicating the campus situation.
He squarely blamed both the central and state governments for failing to address key concerns of the university community, especially the demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

 

Previous article
Group alleges anomalies in GH cenotaph project, seeks probe
Next article
AHAM asks govt to declare Tura as winter capital without delay

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade Festival began on Wednesday with a ceremonial inauguration that...
MEGHALAYA

FSSAI training prog under way in WGH

From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: As part of a state-wide initiative to train food handlers, the Food Safety...
MEGHALAYA

RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and mass deforestation without accountability. When even the Forest Department...
MEGHALAYA

AHAM asks govt to declare Tura as winter capital without delay

From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: Stepping up its demand for the declaration of Tura as the winter capital...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade...

FSSAI training prog under way in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: As part of a...

RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

MEGHALAYA 0
‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and...
Load more

Popular news

Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade...

FSSAI training prog under way in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: As part of a...

RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

MEGHALAYA 0
‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge