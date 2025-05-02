HNYF slams CAPF & police deployment inside NEHU campus

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 1: The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), East Khasi Hills, has strongly criticised the state government for deploying police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on the campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Calling the move unnecessary and inappropriate in an academic setting, HNYF East Khasi Hills president, Stevenson R. Khyriem, said, “The deployment of police and CAPF personnel is needed along the border, not inside a university. The need for security forces is far greater in the border areas, where protection remains minimal.”

He further stated that it was unfortunate the authorities proceeded with the deployment without even informing the university administration, a move that, in his view, undermines the autonomy and sanctity of the institution.

Maintaining that such extreme measures should be avoided within educational institutions, Khyriem asserted that the HNYF stands in full solidarity with NEHU students. The group is also prepared to extend its support during the ongoing crisis.

Reacting to the recent arrest of NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun, Khyriem noted that student unrest is growing, further complicating the campus situation.

He squarely blamed both the central and state governments for failing to address key concerns of the university community, especially the demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.