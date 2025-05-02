RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and mass deforestation without accountability. When even the Forest Department is unaware of EIA compliance for such a massive project, it signals imminent ecological collapse’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 1: RTI activist Napoleon Mawphniang has submitted a petition to top constitutional and government authorities—including the President of India, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Chief Minister of Meghalaya—calling for urgent intervention into alleged widespread statutory violations and ecological negligence in the New Shillong Township (NST) project.

In a detailed seven-page complaint backed by Right to Information (RTI) findings, Mawphniang outlined systemic failures in environmental governance. He alleged illegal deforestation, absence of regulatory clearances and disregard for constitutional and indigenous rights in the execution of the project.

According to the complaint, the NST project commenced without the mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), in breach of the EIA Notification, 2006, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

RTI responses confirmed that no EIA studies or public consultations were undertaken, in violation of both national laws and international obligations such as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Between 2019 and 2022, 1,744 trees were reportedly felled illegally to facilitate infrastructure development, raising Rs 5.5 lakh through timber auctions. However, the compensatory afforestation mandated by the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 was never implemented.

The Forest department, in its official response, admitted to having no records of replanting efforts or disaster risk assessments, despite the region’s vulnerability to floods and landslides.

Mawphniang further noted that the project breaches constitutional provisions under Articles 48A and 51A(g), as well as landmark Supreme Court rulings in the Vellore Citizens’ Welfare Forum and MC Mehta cases, which enshrine the Precautionary Principle and the Public Trust Doctrine.

He added that the diversion of forest land without central clearance also contravenes the Forest Conservation Act and National Green Tribunal norms.

“This is not just bureaucratic negligence—it is institutionalised environmental vandalism,” said Mawphniang.

“No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and mass deforestation without accountability. When even the Forest Department is unaware of EIA compliance for such a massive project, it signals imminent ecological collapse,” he added.

He also cast aspersions on the contradiction in India’s climate commitments. “While India pledges afforestation at global forums, forests in Meghalaya are being bulldozed for legislative buildings. This is not progress—it’s a betrayal of future generations,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Mawphniang, in his petition, has called for the immediate suspension of all construction activities until a court-monitored EIA is conducted.

He also sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe fund misappropriation and official collusion, criminal prosecution of responsible officials under anti-corruption and environmental laws, compensatory afforestation in a 1:3 ratio (5,232 trees), and the declaration of biodiversity heritage sites to safeguard remaining ecosystems.

Mawphniang confirmed that copies of the complaint have been sent to the National Green Tribunal, Supreme Court, High Court of Meghalaya, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Urging civil society and media to amplify the issue, the RTI activist said that silence is complicity. “We must hold power accountable before the Shillong Plateau becomes another case study in ecological ruin,” he added.