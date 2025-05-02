City programmes mark Int’l Labour Day celebrations

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/BAGHMARA, May 1: The Interact Club, in collaboration with the Student Council of BK Bajoria School, celebrated International Labour Day with an event on Thursday, marked by respect and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of workers who contribute to society and the school community.

The event aimed to honour the invaluable service of support staff, including cleaners, gardeners, security personnel and maintenance workers.

The event commenced with a special morning assembly where students delivered speeches on the significance of Labour Day and the importance of upholding the dignity of labour.

Addressing the gathering, the school principal acknowledged the efforts of workers and encouraging students to value all professions.

As a gesture of gratitude, each worker was gifted a handmade ‘Thank-You’ card crafted by students along with a chocolate bar.

The celebration concluded with the distribution of snacks and refreshments to all staff members.

Celebrations at NEEPCO

Meanwhile, the Registered Trade Union of NEEPCO (RTUN) commemorated International Labour Day at the Corporation’s headquarters in Shillong and across various project sites in the Northeast.

According to a statement here, the programme recognised the contributions of the NEEPCO’s diverse workforce.

On the occasion, members paid floral tributes to deceased workers who had significantly contributed to NEEPCO’s growth.

Meanwhile, across different NEEPCO projects, RTUN members submitted memoranda to the management, highlighting unresolved issues of the employees.

Awareness in SGH

In South Garo Hills, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted an awareness programme at the Baghmara main market.

During the programme, Gasuapara Block Labour Inspector, Tenang Sangma, spoke about labour rights and welfare provisions under the Labour department.

Similarly, Arnosh A. Sangma, Legal Aid Defence Counsel with the DLSA, highlighted the importance of legal aid in everyday life and informed the public about free legal services available to them.