Group alleges anomalies in GH cenotaph project, seeks probe

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 1: The A’chik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO) has called for an impartial inquiry into alleged irregularities in the tender process for the beautification and construction of cenotaph in Tura Babupara, which carries an estimated cost of over Rs two crore.

In a letter addressed to Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, AYWO (CGB) president, Tura, Sengbath Ch. Marak raised serious concerns backed by documents obtained through an RTI application.

According to the RTI findings, the tender notice dated October 1, 2024, had set October 18, 2024, as the deadline for the submission of sealed bids, with the same date slated for the bid opening.

However, AYWO discovered that the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) from the contractor Dhurup Prasad of Beldarpara, Tura, was submitted on November 14, 2024—nearly a month after the stipulated deadline.

Despite this, the comparative statement for the tender marked the EMD status as “Yes”.

Adding to the concerns, the organisation noted that the comparative statement lacked the necessary authentication in the form of a signature or official seal from the concerned Chief Executive Officer (CEO), raising further doubts about the integrity of the process.

“These irregularities raise grave concerns about procedural violations, lack of transparency and potential favouritism in the tender award,” the letter stated.

In this regard, the AYWO has urged the Urban Affairs Minister to initiate an impartial investigation into the matter to ensure adherence to procurement norms.

It also called for an immediate halt to all ongoing proceedings related to the project until a thorough inquiry is completed.

The organisation further demanded disciplinary action against any officials found responsible for the lapses and called for corrective measures to safeguard public funds and restore public trust in the system.