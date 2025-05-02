Friday, May 2, 2025
Nongpoh MLA content with Ri-Bhoi road project progress

By: From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, May 1: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem on Thursday expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sunapur (NUS) Road, following a thorough site inspection aimed at assessing progress and ensuring smooth implementation.
Syiem was accompanied by Umling C&RD Block BDO Eric Kevin Dkhar, officials from the PWD (Roads) Nongpoh Division led by Executive Engineer J. Lyndem, MeECL Assistant Engineer F. Sohkhlet, PHE Assistant Engineer A. Sun, and other senior officials.
Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Syiem expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and urged the contractor to expedite the project to ensure completion within a year.
He noted that the inspection helped identify certain narrow sections that require widening to improve both durability and aesthetics.
The MLA also informed that regular monitoring will be conducted to maintain construction standards and to ensure the road serves its long-term purpose of improving connectivity for the region.
While acknowledging the temporary inconvenience caused to commuters due to the ongoing work and inclement weather, Syiem appealed to the public for patience and cooperation, assuring that the completed road would significantly enhance transportation in the area.
He also extended his gratitude to the state government for addressing a long-pending demand of the people and appreciated the efforts of the engineers and officials involved in the project’s execution.
It may be mentioned that the road project spans a total length of approximately 58 kilometres.
The first phase, covering a 20-kilometre stretch from Lad Iewmawlong to Umden, is being constructed under the Intermediate Lane category with a sanctioned amount of Rs 49.53 crore under the State Plan. The remaining 38.6 kilometres from Umden to Sunapur will be taken up under the PMGSY-III, Batch-I scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 47.20 crore.

 

