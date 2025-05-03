Be better prepared for monsoon, CM tells officials

SHILLONG, May 2: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday sought effective coordination among different departments and organisations to minimise loss and suffering during floods, landslides, and other issues during the monsoon season.

He emphasised the need for prompt problem mitigation while chairing a meeting with officials of the State Disaster Management Authority and other line departments to review the state’s preparedness for the monsoon.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and senior officials from the IMD, PHE, Health, PWD, Power, etc., were present at the meeting.

The deputy commissioners and officers from all the districts of the state also attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said relief, water, and shelter should be provided immediately in case of an event.

Stressing the role and involvement of the Block Disaster Management Committees, the Village Disaster Management Committees, and Village Executive Committees, Sangma directed the deputy commissioners to convene regular meetings and give specific directions and guidelines to the village organisations.

He also emphasised the need to disseminate information to people at the grassroots level in a systematic manner through various media and in local languages.

He also discussed the measures taken by the government to improve early warning systems.

“Every region has distinct vulnerabilities, and the government is taking steps to map the vulnerabilities, like floods in the Garo Hills and landslides in the Jaintia Hills, and to develop a mechanism for early prediction and forecast,” he added.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the availability of manpower, inventory, or equipment like earth movers and boats.

He said road, water, and power are significantly affected during monsoon and directed heightened preparedness for these sectors. He further said that preparedness and mock drills should be conducted more frequently to promote a sense of preparedness.