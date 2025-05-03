Govt reviews devp work for state varsity

SHILLONG, May 2: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday visited Captain Williamson Sangma State University in Balalgre to review ongoing development works, along with Rangsakona MLA Subir Marak and Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya (Education department), HM Shangpliang.

During the visit, the Education minister assessed the progress of key infrastructure and amenities being developed on the university campus. The inspection included consultations with officials from the Education department, engineers, and representatives from various line departments, including PHE, PWD (R&B), Power, and BSNL.

Water, power

Construction under the PHE department is yet to commence, however plans are under way for a borewell, treatment plant, and related infrastructure, with an expected completion timeline of one year. Meanwhile, a temporary water supply system is being developed.

A natural spring on campus is being evaluated, and an estimate for its use is being prepared. The temporary water connection is expected to be ready within two months, ahead of the academic session beginning in August 2025.

The campus currently relies on a generator-based temporary power setup. Although Rs 44 lakh has been sanctioned for electrification, work is yet to begin.

Department officials have assured that electrification will be completed within one month of receiving the funds. The Education minister directed immediate commencement of work and noted that a 5% cost escalation is anticipated due to project delays.

Boundary, land

A boundary wall has been constructed for the initially acquired 90 bighas of land. However, an additional 50-60 bighas still need to be secured.

The department will submit an estimate for either a temporary or permanent boundary wall based on university requirements. Estimates for internal campus roads are also being prepared.

Connectivity

BSNL officials confirmed that underground fibre optic cables have been laid up to Garobadha. The next phase includes the installation of routers, hotspots, firewalls, and cybersecurity systems.

This work is expected to be completed within a month once funds are released.

Land records

Due to the land’s initial designation for a medical college, discrepancies have emerged in the land records over time. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of West Garo Hills has been assigned to verify and update these records. A recent land survey, facilitated by the local MLA and supported by villagers, revealed that the university now spans approximately 285 bighas.

Unused infrastructure

The building for the proposed College of Architecture and Urban Planning has been completed but remains unused due to pending approvals from the Council of Architecture and AICTE. A proposal has been made to temporarily use the building as a Science Block, which the university plans to operationalize in the upcoming academic year.

Coordination and planning

Shangpliang proposed forming a Coordination Committee, to be chaired by Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Education department, DD Sangma. The committee will include representatives from the Deputy Commissioners of West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, along with officials from PWD (R&B), PHE, Power, and BSNL.

Given the scale of the university’s development, Rangsakona MLA Subir Marak recommended the formulation of a comprehensive Master Plan for phased and organised construction. The university registrar confirmed that the plan is under active consideration, and Expressions of Interest will be invited soon.

With the progress of these critical facilities, the university is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a premier educational institution in the region — poised to significantly influence the academic landscape of Meghalaya.