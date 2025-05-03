From grades to gains: Rakkam’s monetary initiative for students fuels positive competition in his constituency

SHILLONG/BAGHMARA, May 2: In Rongara-Siju constituency, an unconventional initiative aimed at improving academic performance is gaining attention, with local MLA Rakkam A. Sangma offering financial rewards to students who secure letter marks in board examinations.

Sangma, who is also the Education Minister, has been personally funding the initiative, which he launched in 2022.

Explaining its origins here on Thursday, he revealed, “When I was first elected as MLA in 2018, only 10 to 20 students received letter marks in any subject. I felt the need to motivate them, to give a meaningful token of appreciation.”

Under the initiative, students scoring letter marks—typically 80 per cent or above in a subject—receive Rs 5,000 per subject directly from Sangma’s own funds.

“I’ve told the students that as long as I remain their MLA, if they make it to the top 10 list, I will ensure their admission in any institution in the country,” he added.

Although no student from the constituency has yet broken into the state’s top 10, Sangma noted a steady improvement.

“In 2022, there were only 10 to 20 students who got letter marks. But as the years go by, they are well motivated, and they take it as a challenge now,” the education minister said.

This year, Sangma awarded a total of Rs 16 lakh to 178 students who scored letter marks—a significant increase from yesteryears.

“Many have excelled in Science and Mathematics. For the first time in my constituency, several students scored above 90, even touching 93 and 94 in these subjects,” he shared.

It may be mentioned that the amount awarded varies depending on the number of subjects in which a student secures letter marks. While some received Rs 5,000, others earned up to Rs 25,000.

Despite the financial strain, Sangma is determined to continue the initiative.

“This is really motivating. But, of course, I’m expecting a rise in the coming years. This is my challenge, that I will continue to do so as long as I am the MLA of the constituency,” he said.

At a time when educational outcomes in many rural areas remain challenging due to limited resources and motivation, this personal initiative stands out from the others.

While questions may linger over its sustainability or potential for replication, students in Rongara-Siju are clearly responding—with sharpened focus and greater ambition.

Education minister advises students to look beyond textbooks

Meanwhile, the education minister has advised the students to look beyond textbooks in order to acquire wider knowledge.

Addressing a gathering at the felicitation programme in his constituency, he suggested students to take studies more seriously while using targeted study materials and apps launched by the government.

He also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the school principals, teachers and students for their remarkable progress.

The felicitation programme was preceded by colouful and lively cultural programme of songs and dances presented by the students.