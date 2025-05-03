Meghalaya Nuggets

CEM leads KHADC delegation for courtesy visit to Governor

Shillong, May 2: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah, along with the Executive Members (EMs) of the Executive Committee, paid a courtesy visit to Governor CH Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan on Friday. During the meeting, Rynjah apprised the Governor of the challenges faced by the Council and sought financial assistance to support developmental activities in the region. He specifically requested aid for the maintenance of the Khasi Heritage Village at Mawphlang, as well as for the broader preservation and upkeep of the region’s cultural and infrastructural assets. The CEM expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his continued guidance and assured the Council’s full cooperation in advancing the welfare of the Khasi Hills. The Governor, in turn, congratulated the CEM and his EMs on assuming office and extended his best wishes for their tenure. He emphasised the importance of strengthening grassroots governance, preserving traditional institutions, and promoting inclusive development. Highlighting the need for stronger conservation efforts, the Governor stressed the importance of protecting forest resources and biodiversity in the Khasi Hills. He underscored the urgency of maintaining ecological balance alongside development objectives and informed the delegation of upcoming stakeholder meetings aimed at addressing environmental concerns through a coordinated approach.

State BJP grateful to Centre for high-speed corridor

SHILLONG, May 2: The State BJP has expressed gratitude to the Centre for sanctioning Rs 22,864 crore for the development of a greenfield high-speed corridor connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. The proposed 166.80 km corridor will traverse 144.80 km through Meghalaya, linking key districts across the state, while the remaining 22 km will extend to Silchar in North Cachar, Assam. This project, a significant addition to the Union Government’s infrastructure push in the Northeast, is expected to drastically reduce travel time and enhance connectivity both within Meghalaya and with neighbouring states. BJP officials stated that the high-speed corridor will not only improve transportation but also boost trade and commerce, delivering substantial economic benefits to the people of Meghalaya. The party highlighted that such initiatives reflect the BJP-led NDA government’s commitment to the development of the Northeast and tribal areas under its Act East Policy. In a statement, the State BJP expressed pride in the region’s growing prominence. “After so many years of Independence, the Northeast — and particularly Meghalaya — is finally receiving the attention and development it deserves. This is a direct result of PM Modi’s commitment to our state and the region,” said a party representative. The state BJP also urged the Meghalaya government, which is part of the NDA alliance, to work in close coordination with the Centre to ensure smooth and timely implementation of the project.

KSU prez airs concern over youth involvement in social evils

MAWKYRWAT, May 2: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Central Executive Committee (CEC) president Lambokstarwell Marngar on Friday warned that the increasing involvement of youths in various social evils poses a serious threat to the Hynniewtrep community, which continues to strive to preserve and protect its land and culture. Marngar made the statement while addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the KSU Rangthong Unit held at Mawphuior, Rangthong, in South West Khasi Hills district. Touching upon several issues raised with the Centre, Marngar expressed disappointment that it often appears indifferent to the concerns of the indigenous ‘Jaitbynriew’, failing to treat them with due seriousness. “However, our forefathers were fortunately visionary, which has enabled us to safeguard our land and culture to this day. It is now the responsibility of the present generation of youths to stand strong and protect the Jaitbynriew,” Marngar said.