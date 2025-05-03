Saturday, May 3, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

POCSO court awards man 20-year RI

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 2: The Court of Special Judge (POCSO) East Khasi Hills, Swapna G Momin, has convicted one Tipborlang Rynjah in a POCSO case. The accused was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and 376AB/506 of the IPC.
The court sentenced the accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with a fine of Rs 15,000.
An additional three months of simple imprisonment will be imposed if the fine is not paid. Similarly, the accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376AB of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 15,000 and an additional three months of simple imprisonment in default.
The case was investigated by a team of officers, including UBSI George Dkhar, WPSI Shidarisha Kharsati, and WPSI W Khongsit, from various police stations in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

Previous article
From grades to gains: Rakkam’s monetary initiative for students fuels positive competition in his constituency
Next article
MBoSE to declare HSSLC results on May 5
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP leader nominated as KHADC member

SHILLONG, May 2: The Executive Committee of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has recommended Mathew Keneth...
MEGHALAYA

MBoSE to declare HSSLC results on May 5

TURA, May 2: The results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, 2025 for Arts, Science, Commerce...
NATIONAL

A worker tries to cut a fallen tree, at Tutikandi-ISBT road, in Shimla, on Friday. Several parts of north India were lashed by...

INTERNATIONAL

B’desh should occupy NE states if India attacks Pak: Yunus aide

DHAKA/NEW DELHI, May 2: A former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP leader nominated as KHADC member

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 2: The Executive Committee of the Khasi...

MBoSE to declare HSSLC results on May 5

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 2: The results of Higher Secondary School...

A worker tries to cut a fallen tree, at Tutikandi-ISBT road, in Shimla, on Friday. Several parts of north India were lashed by...

NATIONAL 0
Load more

Popular news

VPP leader nominated as KHADC member

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 2: The Executive Committee of the Khasi...

MBoSE to declare HSSLC results on May 5

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 2: The results of Higher Secondary School...

A worker tries to cut a fallen tree, at Tutikandi-ISBT road, in Shimla, on Friday. Several parts of north India were lashed by...

NATIONAL 0
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge