POCSO court awards man 20-year RI

SHILLONG, May 2: The Court of Special Judge (POCSO) East Khasi Hills, Swapna G Momin, has convicted one Tipborlang Rynjah in a POCSO case. The accused was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and 376AB/506 of the IPC.

The court sentenced the accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with a fine of Rs 15,000.

An additional three months of simple imprisonment will be imposed if the fine is not paid. Similarly, the accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376AB of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 15,000 and an additional three months of simple imprisonment in default.

The case was investigated by a team of officers, including UBSI George Dkhar, WPSI Shidarisha Kharsati, and WPSI W Khongsit, from various police stations in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.