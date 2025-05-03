M’laya govt to boost film & cultural infra with new cinema halls, library upgrades

SHILLONG, May 2: In a move to revitalise the local film industry and improve access to cultural resources, the Meghalaya government is pushing ahead with the construction of new cinema halls in Shillong and the modernisation of library infrastructure across the state.

Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that two cinema halls are set to open in Shillong as part of this initiative. One of them—the Black Box theatre at Lariti Complex in New Shillong—is already complete and ready for use. The second will be located within the Library Auditorium premises, with construction to commence soon.

These venues aim to provide vital platforms for local filmmakers and artists to showcase their work, thereby strengthening the regional entertainment industry.

Plans are also underway to extend cinema infrastructure beyond Shillong.

Lyngdoh stated that similar halls are expected to be established in Jowai and Tura within the current financial year, with other district headquarters to be covered in phases.

These efforts, he noted, are intended to meet the long-standing demand for public viewing spaces while supporting the state’s creative community.

However, Lyngdoh said that infrastructure alone is not enough—the quality of content must also improve to truly elevate the industry. In this regard, he highlighted that Meghalaya is the only state in India to have launched a government-sponsored OTT platform, Hello Meghalaya.

The platform, which features films, songs, and music videos in Khasi, Pnar and Garo languages, has grown in popularity and now attracts a global audience.

Lyngdoh described this as a major milestone in giving local creators international exposure and in preserving linguistic diversity.

The government is also considering the introduction of a state award to recognise artistic excellence, with a Cabinet draft memo currently being prepared.

Alongside these cinema-related initiatives, the Department of Arts and Culture is investing in the revival of literary and heritage spaces. A state-of-the-art museum is set to be inaugurated this June at the Library Auditorium Complex.

According to Lyngdoh, the museum will employ advanced technology to deliver immersive experiences, showcasing the culture, traditions and daily life of Meghalaya’s diverse communities.

He called it a space where visitors can discover the richness of the state’s heritage.

Once the museum opens, the current Library Auditorium will be temporarily shifted to Rilbong. Later, it is expected to move to Brookside—a site already under the department’s jurisdiction—following the relocation of the State Assembly, which is tentatively scheduled for September or October.

Progress is also being made on the Tagore Museum project, now overseen by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). With a budget of around Rs 14 crore, construction has already begun.

Lyngdoh acknowledged the delay, attributing it to the detailed nature of the work. The site is being made PWD-friendly, and new features will include a café, a children’s zone, and design elements inspired by old Shillong-style Assam-type houses to enhance both visual appeal and visitor experience.

On the library front, Lyngdoh shared that approximately Rs 2 crore has been allocated to upgrade the State Central Library. Efforts are also being made to foster reading habits, especially among children and in rural areas. One such initiative is Kali Kit Kot, a mobile library operated in partnership with an NGO, which delivers books directly to remote communities.

When asked about potential collaborations like postcards from Meghalaya, the minister confirmed ongoing discussions with various journals.

He further mentioned that Outlook magazine is already a media partner for the state, and similar partnerships are under active consideration.