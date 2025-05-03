USTM offers 500 Special Scholarships for North East students in varied categories

GUWAHATI, May 3: The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has once again taken a pioneering step towards inclusive higher education by offering Special Scholarships for 500 students from North East India for the academic session 2025-26. These scholarships aim to promote diversity and inclusivity by supporting deserving and meritorious students from diverse backgrounds.

Aiming to empower the youth of the region, USTM officially announced this special scholarship scheme during a press conference held today at the Guwahati Press Club. The Press Conference was addressed by Dr Rani Pathak Das, Public Relations Officer; Dr. Rashmi Baruah, Associate Professor; Prof. Gayatree Goswamee, Dean, PQSE; Mr. Debasish Saha, Director Operations & IQAC(i/c); and Mr. Nurmahmud Ali, Director, Admissions & Training and Placement Division.

Addressing the media, Dr Rani Pathak Das said, “USTM has upheld a proud legacy of providing free education since the inception of our institutions. Today, out of the 10,000+ students enrolled across institutions under the ERD Foundation—including USTM—57% are girl students, and 80% come from rural backgrounds. Nearly 20% of our students receive free or concessional education. This shows our commitment to inclusive and accessible learning”. Briefing about the academic courses at USTM, Dr. Rashmi Baruah said that one of the most unique aspects of USTM is its vibrant diversity, with students from over 30 different communities and tribes across the Northeast pursuing their education here.

In her address, Prof. Gayatree Goswamee stated: “Under this new scholarship scheme, USTM will provide 500 Special Scholarships under various categories to deserving students from North East India who seek admission in the upcoming academic session 2025-26. The categories include: Merit Based (250 scholarships), Sports Achievements (50 scholarships), Cultural Achievements (50 scholarships), Children of Tea Garden Worker (50 scholarships), Inhabitants from Majuli & Dhemaji (20 scholarships), Freedom fighter / Martyr’s family (20 scholarships), Violence and conflict affected children (20 scholarships), Children of Media fraternity (20 scholarships) and Orphan / Single Girl child (20 scholarships)”. Mr. Debasish Saha spoke about the USTM’s National and International Rankings, its accreditations, and quality research and development.

Mr. Nurmahmud Ali stated that there will be 100 percent scholarships for the toppers of state boards of the NE states. While all students qualifying 85% marks and above are eligible for 30% scholarship, students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) can avail 50% merit cum means scholarships. There are scholarships for students scoring more than 60 percentile in National Level Tests such as JEE(Mains), GATE, CAT, MAT, XAT as well as for students performing well in sports, cultural and co-curricular activities.

USTM is also offering 30% scholarships to physically challenged persons while 15% special scholarship can be availed by candidates from violence-affected areas. Registration is now open for admission to various Diploma, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate programmes and candidates can apply online through the University’s official admission portal at https://apply.ustm.ac.in by submitting the prescribed application fee.

Candidates performing in Sports events organized by SAI/IOA/FISU, National Federation of concerned games approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports/Association of Indian Universities/School Games Federation of India (SGFI) are considered eligible for scholarship. USTM has always been committed to fostering talent and enabling equal opportunities for students across the North East. Through this scholarship initiative, the University not only aims to reward academic excellence and extracurricular talents but also uplift the underprivileged sections of society.