Protest in EFLU, Shillong campus over termination of contractual workers

Guwahati, May 3: A protest has erupted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Shillong campus, following the abrupt termination of 16 contractual workers, all of whom are local residents, with 15 belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.

The workers allege that their removal violates the terms of their contracts, which guaranteed employment until October.

Tensions escalated after the university’s director, Mousumi Banerjee, reportedly made disparaging remarks, calling the institution a “human” employer for hiring a “bunch of drunkards.”

Sources suggest that the university now plans to terminate all 45 workers who have shown solidarity and unionised.