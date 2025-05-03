Saturday, May 3, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

After banning imports, India now bars Pakistani ships from entering its ports

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 3: After banning all imports from Pakistan, India on Saturday barred Pakistan-flagged ships from entering any of its ports, following the barbaric attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which took 26 lives.

According to a directive from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Pakistan-flagged ships have been banned from entering Indian ports. The directive also prohibited India-flagged vessels from docking at ports in Pakistan.

Citing national security concerns, the directive was implemented to “ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo, and related infrastructure, in public interest and for the interest of Indian shipping”.

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice. “The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests,” the order issued by the ministry said.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan,” the order further stated.

According to the ministry, the action has been taken in the interest of “safety of Indian assets, cargo, and connected infrastructure”, as well as to further the objectives of Indian shipping. Any exemption from the order will be examined and decided on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier in the day, India banned all imports – direct and indirect – from Pakistan amid rising tensions with the neighbouring country. According to a notification by the Commerce Ministry, “Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India,” said the notification.

IANS

Previous article
USTM offers 500 Special Scholarships for North East students in varied categories
Next article
Protest in EFLU, Shillong campus over termination of contractual workers
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanjay Dutt remembers ‘maa’ Nargis on death anniversary: Your love never left us

Mumbai, May 3: On the 44th death anniversary of the iconic star Nargis on Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt...
MEGHALAYA

Protest in EFLU, Shillong campus over termination of contractual workers

Guwahati, May 3: A protest has erupted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Shillong campus, following...
EDUCATION

USTM offers 500 Special Scholarships for North East students in varied categories

GUWAHATI, May 3: The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has once again taken a pioneering step...
INTERNATIONAL

India has ‘legitimate right’ to act in self-defence against Pakistan: Former US NSA

New Delhi, May 3: John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor (NSA) to the US President Donald Trump...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sanjay Dutt remembers ‘maa’ Nargis on death anniversary: Your love never left us

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 3: On the 44th death anniversary of...

Protest in EFLU, Shillong campus over termination of contractual workers

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 3: A protest has erupted at the...

USTM offers 500 Special Scholarships for North East students in varied categories

EDUCATION 0
GUWAHATI, May 3: The University of Science & Technology...
Load more

Popular news

Sanjay Dutt remembers ‘maa’ Nargis on death anniversary: Your love never left us

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 3: On the 44th death anniversary of...

Protest in EFLU, Shillong campus over termination of contractual workers

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 3: A protest has erupted at the...

USTM offers 500 Special Scholarships for North East students in varied categories

EDUCATION 0
GUWAHATI, May 3: The University of Science & Technology...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge