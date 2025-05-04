Sunday, May 4, 2025
NATIONAL

Entertainment City in Amaravati to create jobs, attract FDI: CM Naidu

By: Agencies

Amaravati, May 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City to be launched here will create 25,000 jobs and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Chief Minister posted on ‘X’ that the state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Creative Land Asia (CLA).

“Delighted to announce that GoAP has entered into a historic MoU with Creativeland Asia to launch Creatorland, India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City, in the people’s capital Amaravati,” read his post.

“With an aim to create 25,000 jobs, the project is set to attract FDI, bring large-scale development, and empower local talent to Create in AP &amp; Create for the World,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that this world-class creative township will be a hub for film, gaming, music, virtual production, immersive storytelling and AI-driven content.

“With cutting-edge infrastructure, global partnerships, and a Creatorland Academy to skill our youth, AP is set to become a global destination for the creative and digital industries,” the Chief Minister said.

The state government signed the MoU with CreativeLand Asia (CLA) to conceptualise and operationalise ‘Creatorland’, India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City.

The MoU was signed during the WAVES summit held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, 2025.

The Creatorland is proposed to have immersive theme parks, gaming zones and global cinema co-production zones. It is also expected to help drive job creation, skill development, tourism and digital innovation.

Creatorland is expected to attract investments between Rs 8,000 – 10,000 crore over the next 5-6 years that will go towards the creation of a Virtual Studio Complex powered by AI-based real-time rendering and volumetric capture technologies, immersive theme parks, gaming zones, e-sports arenas, and global cinema co-production zones, CreatorLand Academy for skilling youth in VFX, AI, gaming, and immersive storytelling.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh, CEO of State Tourism Amrapali Kata and founder of CreativeLand Studios Entertainment and Chairman of Creators Inc, London Sajan Raj Kurup.

–IANS

