Tuesday, May 6, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Moody’s contrasts India’s stable economy with cash-strapped Pakistan’s as tensions rise

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 5: Global ratings agency Moody’s on Monday said it sees India’s macroeconomic conditions as remaining stable even if tensions with Pakistan rise after the horrific terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were shot dead.

However, sustained escalation in tensions with India would likely hit Pakistan’s economy and hamper the government’s ongoing fiscal consolidation goals, the Moody’s report states.

The report points out that amid heightened geopolitical posturing, further flare-ups could impair access to external financing and put additional pressure on Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves, which, at just over $15 billion, remain far below what is required to meet external debt obligations in the coming years.

In contrast, India’s reserves are robust, exceeding $688 billion. The macroeconomic conditions in India, Moody’s noted, remain stable due to strong public investment and resilient private consumption, despite the possibility of higher defence spending slowing its fiscal consolidation.

According to the report, comparatively, the macroeconomic conditions in India would be stable, bolstered by moderating but still high levels of growth amid strong public investment and healthy private consumption.

“In a scenario of sustained escalation in localised tensions, we do not expect major disruptions to India’s economic activity because it has minimal economic relations with Pakistan (less than 0.5 per cent of India’s total exports in 2024). However, higher defence spending would potentially weigh on India’s fiscal strength and slow its fiscal consolidation,” the report states.

Pakistan, however, is confronted by a precarious situation on the economic front. The country was on the brink of sovereign default in 2023, and had to be bailed out by a $3 billion IMF loan. The country is still critically dependent on this financial lifeline and is desperately trying to raise another $1.3 billion climate resilience loan.

Moody’s expects periodic India-Pakistan flare-ups but does not see this escalating into a broader military conflict. “Our geopolitical risk assessment for Pakistan and India accounts for persistent tensions, which have, at times, led to limited military responses. We assume that flare-ups will occur periodically, as they have throughout the two sovereigns’ post-independence history, but that they will not lead to an outright, broad-based military conflict,” it said.

IANS

Previous article
CBI arrests Oil India official for Rs 7 lakh bribe, seizes Rs 30 lakh
Next article
State Election Commissioner holds VC ahead of final phase of panchayat polls
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, May 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has made a major seizure of narcotics valued at nearly...
NATIONAL

Denmark breaks ground on major carbon storage terminal

Oslo, May 5: A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new carbon dioxide (CO2) transit terminal at...
NATIONAL

Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

Imphal, May 5: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday reviewed ongoing National Highway projects in the state...
INTERNATIONAL

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Asia to brief Security Council closed session on India, Pakistan

United Nations, May 5: UN Assistant Secretary-General Mohamed Khaled Khiari will brief the Security Council at its closed-door...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has...

Denmark breaks ground on major carbon storage terminal

NATIONAL 0
Oslo, May 5: A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday...

Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 5: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...
Load more

Popular news

BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has...

Denmark breaks ground on major carbon storage terminal

NATIONAL 0
Oslo, May 5: A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday...

Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 5: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge