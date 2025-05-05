Tuesday, May 6, 2025
REGIONAL

State Election Commissioner holds VC ahead of final phase of panchayat polls

Guwahati, May 5: Ahead of the second and concluding phase of panchayat elections in Assam, the State Election Commissioner on Monday held a video conference (VC) with police and district officials in a bid to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

The Assam DGP, officials of the home and political department, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati city, concerned district commissioners and superintendents of police were present at the video conference.

During the video conference, the State Election Commissioner discussed and emphasised on taking all possible steps to prevent untoward incidents on poll day and ensure peaceful and conducive conditions for a free, fair and efficient conduct of the election.

The second and concluding phase of the panchayat elections in Assam will be held across 13 districts on May 7.

The elections will be held in Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon and Darrang districts from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

Altogether, 9131127 voters – 4630924 male, 4499952 female and 251 others – will cast their votes across 12130 polling stations.

Of the 29608 candidates in the fray for the second phase panchayat polls, 495 are contesting as Zilla Parishad members, 2388 as Anchalik Panchayat members while 26725 candidates are contesting as Gaon Panchayat ward members.

A voting percentage of over 70 percent was recorded in the first phase of panchayat polls, which were conducted by and large peacefully across 14 districts of Assam on May 2.

A few untoward incidents were reported from Cachar, Sribhumi and Sonitpur districts.

