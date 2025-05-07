Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Agencies take part in air raid simulation exercise to boost preparedness

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, May 7: In accordance with the directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a large-scale civil defence mock drill was conducted on the premises of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) at Kahilipara here on Wednesday.

The drill was part of a nationwide civil defence preparedness initiative, with similar exercises taking place simultaneously at 20 different locations across Assam.

Organised by the Director General of Civil Defence, Assam, in collaboration with District Administration, Kamrup (Metro), the mock drill commenced at 4pm with multiple emergency response agencies and security forces taking part.

The exercise was designed to test inter-agency coordination, rapid emergency response and systems in place to address war-like scenarios.

The highlight of the event was an “air raid simulation exercise”, which focused on aerial threat response, mitigation strategies, civilian evacuation and damage control measures. The simulation was conducted under realistic conditions to enhance the operational readiness of both civil and security establishments.

Deba Prasad Misra, secretary, home and political department, Government of Assam, addressed the participants and observers at the event.

Emphasising the importance of preparedness, Misra said, “Such mock drills are crucial for equipping both agencies and the public with the knowledge and confidence needed to respond swiftly in the event of disasters such as war or external aggression. I am confident that today’s exercise has significantly contributed to enhancing our state’s emergency response capability.”

Inspector General of Home Guards and Civil Defence Arabinda Kalita appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and alert during times of emergency and extend their cooperation to the administration in dealing with the situations such as air raids, etc.

Officials from the Assam Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, health department and local civil defence volunteers participated in the exercise.

The event was closely monitored by senior officials to assess the efficiency of response mechanisms and identify areas for improvement.

