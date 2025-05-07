Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU chief’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 6: A local court on Monday remanded NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun to an additional 14 days in judicial custody.
Sohtun was produced in the court on Monday at the end of his 7-day judicial custody.
East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem informed on Tuesday that the NEHUSU president has been remanded in judicial custody till May 19.
Sohtun was arrested on April 28 in connection with the alleged assault of NEHU faculty Dr Alok Kumar Singh.

Previous article
State govt moves to expedite border fencing work
Next article
M’laya set to test wartime protocols with mock drill
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change...
MEGHALAYA

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw insisted the Centre will not give up on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek Airport at Jengjal near Tura, the state government on...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS recruitment issue: KSU sticks to 10-point demands

SHILLONG, May 6: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has stuck to its 10-point charter of demands submitted to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged...

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini...

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek...
Load more

Popular news

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged...

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini...

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge