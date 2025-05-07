NEHUSU chief’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

SHILLONG, May 6: A local court on Monday remanded NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun to an additional 14 days in judicial custody.

Sohtun was produced in the court on Monday at the end of his 7-day judicial custody.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem informed on Tuesday that the NEHUSU president has been remanded in judicial custody till May 19.

Sohtun was arrested on April 28 in connection with the alleged assault of NEHU faculty Dr Alok Kumar Singh.