Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

M’laya set to test wartime protocols with mock drill

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

The mock exercise on air raid precaution measures will be conducted from 4 pm on Wednesday. The air raid siren will be sounded at 6:30 pm, and there will be a blackout (power shutdown) for two minutes. The general public is requested not to panic as it will be a part of a mock exercise: Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards

SHILLONG, May 6: People in Meghalaya will witness a brief but significant simulation of wartime emergency protocols across the country on Wednesday.
The mock drill on air raid precautions, mandated by the Centre, includes a two-minute blackout at 6:30 pm and is aimed at testing the preparedness of civil defence systems in the event of a hostile attack.
“The mock exercise on air raid precaution measures will be conducted tomorrow from 4 pm onwards. The air raid siren will be sounded at 6:30 pm, and there will be a blackout exercise (power shutdown) for two minutes immediately after the siren is sounded. The general public is requested not to panic as it will be a part of a mock exercise,” the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards said.
The Joint Director of Civil Defence, MK Sangma, explained the limited scope of the exercise. “It is not a complete blackout. We are conducting this exercise just to get a feel of a war-like situation so that people switch off their lights when they hear the siren during an air raid,” he told The Shillong Times.
He admitted that achieving a complete blackout involving every household would not be feasible in a short time. “That is why we have requested the MeECL to shut down the power supply for two minutes,” he said.
While the lights will be cut off momentarily, traffic and public movement will not be disrupted. “This is being done to check the civil defence machinery and stakeholders. We have not had such a situation in a long time. We got the sudden directions,” Sangma said.
He assured that Meghalaya’s civil defence framework is in place and the mock drill will serve to test its functionality.
The directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs to all states and Union Territories outlines a wide-ranging objective for the drill. It seeks to evaluate air raid warning systems, test communication with the Indian Air Force, examine the effectiveness of control rooms, and train civilians and students in basic self-protection during emergencies.
The exercise will also include the assessment of crash blackout measures, early camouflaging of strategic installations, and a review of the readiness of services such as wardens, firefighting units, rescue teams, and depot managers. Evacuation plans will be scrutinised for efficiency and execution.
“It is requested to kindly direct the Director, Civil Defence of your state/UTs, to organise the Civil Defence Exercise on 07.05.2025, by involving all the stakeholders, in all the categorised Civil Defence districts of your state/UTs. An action taken report in this regard may also kindly be shared with this Directorate at the earliest,” stated the ministry’s letter.

Previous article
NEHUSU chief’s judicial custody extended by 14 days
Next article
VPP demands NIA investigation, Dhar’s removal from cabinet
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change...
MEGHALAYA

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw insisted the Centre will not give up on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek Airport at Jengjal near Tura, the state government on...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS recruitment issue: KSU sticks to 10-point demands

SHILLONG, May 6: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has stuck to its 10-point charter of demands submitted to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged...

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini...

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek...
Load more

Popular news

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged...

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini...

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge