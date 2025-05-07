Wednesday, May 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

State govt moves to expedite border fencing work

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, May 6: Amid India-Pakistan tensions over the Pahalgam massacre, the Meghalaya government has decided to expedite the construction of border fencing along the unfenced stretches of the India-Bangladesh border.
The government on Tuesday held a meeting with BSF, NBCC and Deputy Commissioners concerned to review the border fencing. Around 40 km of the international border is yet to be fenced.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said there are challenges in a 30-odd km stretch of the border in Jaintia Hills. Another stretch of 8-9 km is yet to be fenced in Khasi Hills. The deputy commissioners have been instructed to accord top priority to the process of resolving land issues for fencing work.
“We want to make sure the fencing work is completed at the earliest as you are aware of the situation in the country and also the fact that we share our border with Bangladesh,” he said.
On the villages falling inside 150 yards from the zero line, Tynsong said as per international norms, no country can erect a fence beyond 150 yards but since some villages are inside 150 yards, the state government has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the matter and the Ministry is considering it.

