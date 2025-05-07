Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Workshop demonstrates trial version of ‘Maidful’ app

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 6: A one-day workshop on “An Interactive Trial and Live Demo of Maidful: An App Designed to Connect Housemaids and Employers Through Innovation,” was organised by the Department of Nanotechnology, in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, and IIT Bhilai.
The programme was inaugurated by Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Mawtawar, Cornelius Kharkongor, who was the chief guest of the occasion. Prof Md. Iftekhar Hussain, Dean of the School of Technology, NEHU, attended as guest of honour.
The event featured a live demonstration of the trial version of the Maidful app, where participating domestic workers had the opportunity to explore and use the application first-hand. The demo was presented by Iainehskhem Nongsiej, Research Associate on the project team. The outreach aimed to provide domestic workers with a digital platform to connect with potential employers based on their specific skills and availability.
The Maidful project is led by Dr Davidson Pyngrope as Principal Investigator, with Prof Md Iftekhar Hussain and Dr K Amitab serving as Co-Principal Investigators. The research team also includes Iainehskhem Nongsiej and Skhembor Sohphoh as Research Associates.
In his address, Dr Davidson Pyngrope introduced the app to participants and highlighted the challenges faced by housemaids in securing fair and stable employment. “Maidful will bridge the gap by providing a secure and structured platform that ensures profile verification of both employers and domestic workers, thereby enhancing safety, transparency, and dignity in the hiring process,” he said.
Prof Md Iftekhar Hussain, in his remarks, praised the initiative and acknowledged the scheduling challenges commonly faced by domestic workers. He emphasized that the bilingual interface — available in both Khasi and English — ensures accessibility for the local community. “The education we receive should serve society. This app is a fine example of technology-driven societal upliftment,” he stated.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr K Amitab, who expressed gratitude to the Rangbah Shnong, participating domestic workers, and NEHU for their support.

Previous article
Activist moves MHRC on MGNREGS suspension
Next article
State govt moves to expedite border fencing work
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change...
MEGHALAYA

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw insisted the Centre will not give up on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek Airport at Jengjal near Tura, the state government on...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS recruitment issue: KSU sticks to 10-point demands

SHILLONG, May 6: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has stuck to its 10-point charter of demands submitted to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged...

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini...

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek...
Load more

Popular news

HYC urges Centre to stop Nongkhyllem ecotourism projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 6: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council has urged...

Illegal immigrants don’t use trains, flights, says Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 6: Days after Union Railway Minister Ashwini...

Govt inks MoU with AAI to start air services from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, May 6: Years after inauguration of the Baljek...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge