Wednesday, May 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP demands NIA investigation, Dhar’s removal from cabinet

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

HNLC claims Sniawbhalang Dhar previously funded group during his tenure as minister in Cong-led govt

SHILLONG, May 6: Following damning claims by the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) that it had been previously “funded” by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has demanded an immediate probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) followed by Dhar’s removal from the Cabinet with immediate effect.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh on Tuesday raised alarms over the statement issued by the banned group accusing Dhar of funding the group during his tenure as a minister in the previous Congress-led government.
The VPP demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegation by the NIA, saying it involves the security and integrity of the nation.
The party also expressed concern over reports of alleged custodial torture of two arrested HNLC members.
The VPP stressed that rule of law and human rights must be upheld, and any form of custodial abuse must be independently investigated.
The party called upon the government to break its silence and initiate a probe immediately, as the allegations strike at the core of governance, ethics, and the safety of citizens.

Previous article
M’laya set to test wartime protocols with mock drill
Next article
NEIGRIHMS recruitment issue: KSU sticks to 10-point demands
