KHADC PAC takes up CAG report findings

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has held its first meeting to deliberate on the findings, recommendations, and observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

PAC Chairman and KHADC Opposition Leader Titosstarwell Chyne told The Shillong Times on Wednesday that the committee will reconvene on May 19 before submitting its recommendations to the Executive Committee (EC). These recommendations will outline the necessary steps to address the CAG’s report.

Chyne informed that all PAC members were present at the initial meeting and shared their views on the CAG’s findings. He stated that the committee would conduct a thorough review of the audit report to determine the appropriate course of action.

The PAC chairman also acknowledged that the CAG had flagged irregularities in the utilisation of central grants and discrepancies in the recruitment process for vacant council posts. Based on its evaluation of the report, the PAC may propose corrective measures to the EC.

Notably, the formation of the PAC was itself a recommendation by the CAG, aimed at ensuring proper follow-up on audit findings.

The reconstituted committee includes three members from the ruling coalition — Juristman Iawphniaw, Denzil R Chen, and Eddieson Kharumnuid — and two from the opposition, Grace Mary Kharpuri and Ricky Shullai.