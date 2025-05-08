British-era water tank for South Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: A renovated British-era water tank was inaugurated by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai on Wednesday for the people of his constituency.

The renovation was funded under AMRUT Scheme at a cost of Rs 7.74 crore. The British-era water facility, built in 1936, had been catering to the people of Laban and Madan Laban for over 80 years. However, over the years, the water pipes began to leak.

During the inauguration, local MLA Sanbor Shullai released the water through the new pipes in a ceremony attended by the residents.

Speaking during the programme, Shullai said the renovation includes replacement of new pipes for water supply to Laban and Madan Laban.