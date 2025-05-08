Thursday, May 8, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

British-era water tank for South Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: A renovated British-era water tank was inaugurated by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai on Wednesday for the people of his constituency.
The renovation was funded under AMRUT Scheme at a cost of Rs 7.74 crore. The British-era water facility, built in 1936, had been catering to the people of Laban and Madan Laban for over 80 years. However, over the years, the water pipes began to leak.
During the inauguration, local MLA Sanbor Shullai released the water through the new pipes in a ceremony attended by the residents.
Speaking during the programme, Shullai said the renovation includes replacement of new pipes for water supply to Laban and Madan Laban.

Previous article
KHADC PAC takes up CAG report findings
Next article
WGH reviews flood preparedness
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

OPERATION SINDOOR AVENGES PAHALGAM KILLINGS

1:05 AM to 1:30 AM: In just 25 mins, India strikes 9 terror camps in Pak & PoK,...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya govt warns against panic buying, price hike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday urged...
NATIONAL

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India’s briefing

New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details of the Operation Sindoor to the world on Wednesday,...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya undertakes first air raid mock drill since 1971

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: An air raid and blackout mock drill was conducted in Shillong on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OPERATION SINDOOR AVENGES PAHALGAM KILLINGS

NATIONAL 0
1:05 AM to 1:30 AM: In just 25 mins,...

M’laya govt warns against panic buying, price hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: Amid mounting tensions between...

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India’s briefing

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details...
Load more

Popular news

OPERATION SINDOOR AVENGES PAHALGAM KILLINGS

NATIONAL 0
1:05 AM to 1:30 AM: In just 25 mins,...

M’laya govt warns against panic buying, price hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: Amid mounting tensions between...

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India’s briefing

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge