Thursday, May 8, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Trucks from outside carrying coke detained for defying strike

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: Members of the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTO&DA), from both the central body and the East Khasi Hills unit, detained several out-of-state trucks at Mawryngkneng on Wednesday night. These trucks were reportedly transporting coke from Jaintia Hills in defiance of an ongoing strike.
MCTO&DA central body president Moskalander Marngar expressed the association’s frustration upon learning that trucks from outside Meghalaya were aiding in the transportation of coke during the indefinite strike launched by the Jaintia Hills unit on Tuesday.
“We have only asked the detained trucks carrying coke from Jaintia Hills to turn back,” Marngar stated, adding that the action was a gesture of solidarity with the protesting members of the Jaintia Hills unit.
The indefinite strike was called by the Jaintia Hills unit to demand a hike in transportation rates for coke. The protest stems from the Coke Manufacturing Association’s (CMA) failure to respond to repeated appeals for revised rates.
General secretary of MCTO&DA, Shanborang Suchiang, said the strike was a last resort after several requests to increase the rate from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,500 per ton were ignored.
Launched on NH-6 at Ynniawmer in Pastih village, West Jaintia Hills, the strike has significantly disrupted commercial truck movement.

