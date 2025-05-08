Thursday, May 8, 2025
MEGHALAYA

WGH reviews flood preparedness

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 7: With the South-west monsoon approaching, the district administration of West Garo Hills (WGH) deliberated over proactive planning and inter-departmental coordination to mitigate the impact of floods and landslides during the upcoming monsoon season at a District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting on flood preparedness at the Circuit House, Tura, on Wednesday.
The meeting was chaired by WGH Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Agarwal.
Key officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP), Tura, Abraham T Sangma, besides other key officers from different parts of the district attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, the DC emphasized, while terming floods and landslides recurring challenges during the monsoon, called for meticulous planning and preparedness from all departments. Stressing the importance of departmental roles during such emergencies, he instructed officers to update their resources and maintain adequate stocks of essential supplies.
A detailed presentation on flood preparedness was delivered by Project Director, DRDA, and CEO of Tura Municipal Board, Jude R T Sangma. The presentation outlined vulnerable localities within Tura Urban Area including Modinagar, Hawakhana, Kamipara, Rishipara, Deran Gittim, Dobasipara, Balsri Ading, Upper Chandmari, Akonggre, Chitoktak, Akimbri, Dobasipara, Sillanggre, Reserve Gittim, Nikrang Ading, Alotgre, Ringrey Gittim, Boldak Ading, Dobakkol, Dharamsala, Upper Babupara, Gongadamal and others. Discussions on comprehensive plans for disaster response, emergency operations, and community engagement in rescue and relief efforts were also part of the meeting.
SP Tura told the gathering that the emergency number 112 was operational and would connect callers to the nearest police station. Additionally, the MePDCL toll-free number for power-related emergencies is 1912, he added.
Deputy Commissioner urged all Sub-Divisional Officers and BDOs to coordinate closely with officials in their jurisdictions and to prioritise timely and effective disaster response.

