Meghalaya Nuggets

EKH panel for sexual harassment cases at workplace reconstituted

SHILLONG, May 8: The East Khasi Hills district administration has reconstituted the Local Complaints Committee (LCC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to enhance grievance redressal mechanisms for women employed in smaller establishments or in cases where the employer is the respondent. As per a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the reconstituted committee will be chaired by East Khasi Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner, D. Kharshiing. The committee comprises members from government departments, civil society and the legal field. Dr. C JK Warjri and several Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been appointed as nodal officers. Ebhamiki War Pakyntein, a Law Officer with the Shillong Municipal Board, has been inducted as a member, alongside NGO representatives Mayfereen Ryntathiang and Rebina Subba. On the other hand, E. Kharchandy, District Social Welfare Officer, will serve as an ex-officio member. The LCC is authorised to receive complaints from workplaces where no Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) exists due to the workforce being fewer than ten employees, or when the complaint involves the employer. It will function in accordance with the provisions of the 2013 Act to ensure proper redressal of such cases. Each member, including the Chairperson, will serve a term not exceeding three years from the date of their appointment.

M’laya-Assam border talks: Group to move court if resolution fails

SHILLONG, May 8: The Labang Nangphyllut Pangam Raliang Area Committee has warned that it will approach the court of law if Assam and Meghalaya fail to resolve their long-pending border dispute. The Committee met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. During the meeting, the group handed over a representation by the people of Labang Nongphyllut to the chief minister, outlining the arguments and evidence they have gathered to highlight the ground realities faced by residents. The objective of the committee is to expedite the return of the Labang Nongphyllut Doloiship under Meghalaya’s jurisdiction. According to the chairman of the committee, Paiem Laborious Manik S Syiem, all the evidence and facts have been submitted before the government to ensure that Meghalaya prepares the best case while discussing the border dispute with Assam.

Sohra bans toxic substances and harmful fishing practices

SHILLONG, May 8: The Office of the Sohra Subdivision has prohibited the use of toxic chemicals, explosive substances and pesticides in rivers and water bodies following reports of rampant misuse aimed at killing fish. According to the order, miscreants have been using hazardous substances in rivers, streams and other water bodies—including the Wahumnup River—posing a severe threat to aquatic life. Authorities have also received complaints about the use of fine mesh fishing nets and the dumping of soil, waste, and construction debris, all of which are highly detrimental to the ecosystem. The order prohibits any person from using toxic chemicals, explosive substances, or pesticides with the intent to kill or harm fish and other forms of aquatic life. It also bans the use of fishing nets, especially fine mesh ones, to catch fish due to their destructive impact on aquatic ecosystems. In addition, dumping of soil, waste and construction materials into rivers, streams, and other water bodies has also been forbidden. Citing the irreversible effects of these actions on aquatic health and water quality, the order has been passed ex-parte. Meanwhile, violators of the order have been warned of legal action.

EKH police warn action against traffic violators

SHILLONG, May 8: The Office of the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police has reiterated its concern over the increasing number of vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, that are retrofitted with loud exhaust pipes, contributing to noise pollution across Shillong. In a statement, the authorities noted that such disturbances, especially during unearthly hours, are causing immense discomfort to the elderly, the infirm and the general public. “Despite appeals made time and again, vehicles are still seeing non-standard number plates, unauthorised black or tinted films, blinkers, flashlights and sirens on their vehicles, flouting the traffic rules and regulations,” it said. The police have observed that such modifications are not only illegal but also pose serious threats to public safety and order. In this regard, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem has urged one and all to refrain from such violations to ensure road safety and maintain a peaceful environment.