Night curfew clamped along int’l border

SHILLONG, May 8: The Meghalaya government has issued an order, imposing night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh international border from 8 AM to 6 PM in the districts of East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills.

The order cites the likelihood of infiltration by members of proscribed militant groups, smugglers, and other illegal actors due to the porous and unfenced nature of the border in the three districts.

It prohibits, movement of people at the International Border with the intention to cross the international boundary with Bangladesh or sneak into the Indian Territory.

Movement of people intending to cross the international boundary, unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more people and carrying arms or other instruments which can be used as weapons in and around the India-Bangladesh border, smuggling of cattle, contraband goods, betelnut, betel leaves, dry fish, bidis, cigarettes, chai patti, etc, were not allowed, according to the order.

In East Khasi Hills, the night curfew will be imposed from 8 PM to 6 AM within a radius of one kilometre from the Zero Line (International Border).

In East Jaintia Hills, the night curfew has been imposed in areas up to 500 metres from the International Border.

In West Jaintia Hills, the night curfew will remain effective from 8 PM to 6 AM in areas up to 200 metres from the Zero Line.