Friday, May 9, 2025
NATIONAL

Shah speaks to chiefs of border guarding forces

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to chiefs of the country’s border guarding forces, including the BSF that guards India’s border with Pakistan, sources said.
He took stock of the situation along the international borders as there has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India’s strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday and Pakistan’s attempts to strike Indian military sites on Thursday.
The CISF guards most of the airports in the country, metro networks and other vital installations. (PTI)

