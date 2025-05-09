‘Please save this country’: Pak MP weeps in Parliament

NEW DELHI, May 8: The tremors of India’s Operation Sindoor are now echoing inside the halls of Pakistan’s Parliament. In an extraordinary and emotional moment, MP Tahir Iqbal, a former officer of the Pakistan Army, broke down in Parliament, delivering a passionate plea in Urdu, begging Allah to protect Pakistan.

This emotional outburst came just a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the world for help in shielding his country. Now, even Pakistani lawmakers are publicly expressing fear and helplessness in the face of India’s strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

In Parliament, Iqbal admitted Pakistan’s weakness and called for divine intervention. With a trembling voice and tearful eyes, he said, “Our nation is weak. That’s why I say — come together and pray to our Lord. Oh Lord of the Kaaba, we beg you to protect this country you entrusted to us.”

He went on to say, “This is a country born from prayers. Allah appeared in dreams to our leaders and told them Pakistan would be created. Now, only He will protect it.”

As he broke down, he added, “Allah, please forgive us. We bow before you, we ask for mercy, because we are great sinners.” (IANS)