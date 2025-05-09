Friday, May 9, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

‘Please save this country’: Pak MP weeps in Parliament

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, May 8: The tremors of India’s Operation Sindoor are now echoing inside the halls of Pakistan’s Parliament. In an extraordinary and emotional moment, MP Tahir Iqbal, a former officer of the Pakistan Army, broke down in Parliament, delivering a passionate plea in Urdu, begging Allah to protect Pakistan.
This emotional outburst came just a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the world for help in shielding his country. Now, even Pakistani lawmakers are publicly expressing fear and helplessness in the face of India’s strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.
In Parliament, Iqbal admitted Pakistan’s weakness and called for divine intervention. With a trembling voice and tearful eyes, he said, “Our nation is weak. That’s why I say — come together and pray to our Lord. Oh Lord of the Kaaba, we beg you to protect this country you entrusted to us.”
He went on to say, “This is a country born from prayers. Allah appeared in dreams to our leaders and told them Pakistan would be created. Now, only He will protect it.”
As he broke down, he added, “Allah, please forgive us. We bow before you, we ask for mercy, because we are great sinners.” (IANS)

Previous article
India hits Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot after Pak drone attacks on 15 cities
Next article
Shah speaks to chiefs of border guarding forces
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Night curfew clamped along int’l border

SHILLONG, May 8: The Meghalaya government has issued an order, imposing night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh international border...
NATIONAL

INS Vikrant strikes Pakistan Navy bases in Karachi & Ormara

After the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian...
NATIONAL

Pak pilot caught alive as India downs F-16, two JF-17 jets

A Pakistani pilot has reportedly been captured as India’s counter-attack on Pakistan intensified late Thursday. Government sources confirmed...
NATIONAL

Shah speaks to chiefs of border guarding forces

New Delhi, May 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to chiefs of the country’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Night curfew clamped along int’l border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 8: The Meghalaya government has issued an...

INS Vikrant strikes Pakistan Navy bases in Karachi & Ormara

NATIONAL 0
After the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on...

Pak pilot caught alive as India downs F-16, two JF-17 jets

NATIONAL 0
A Pakistani pilot has reportedly been captured as India’s...
Load more

Popular news

Night curfew clamped along int’l border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 8: The Meghalaya government has issued an...

INS Vikrant strikes Pakistan Navy bases in Karachi & Ormara

NATIONAL 0
After the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on...

Pak pilot caught alive as India downs F-16, two JF-17 jets

NATIONAL 0
A Pakistani pilot has reportedly been captured as India’s...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge