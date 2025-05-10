Saturday, May 10, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K heaves sigh of relief; political leaders, citizens welcome ceasefire announcement

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Srinagar, May 10: The decision by India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire on Saturday has been welcomed by all the political leaders cutting across party lines as well as the common citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the first to welcome the announcement made by Vikram Misri, India’s foreign secretary, that the DGMOs of the two countries had decided to observe a ceasefire on land, air and at sea from 5 p.m. The foreign secretary said that the two DGMOs will speak to each other on May 12 after the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said that the announcement to observe a ceasefire is a welcome development and everybody in J&amp;K and other parts of the country is relieved by the announcement, but Omar added that tremendous damage by way of loss of innocent lives and damage to infrastructure has taken place in Poonch and Uri towns.

“Our priority is now focussed on relief to the victims and to rebuild the infrastructure we lost to heavy shelling from across the LoC,” Omar Abdullah said. Former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said: “US President’s intervention resulting in an immediate ceasefire between India & Pakistan is a welcome step. I hope both countries will work towards an everlasting peace for this region.”

Sajad Lone, president of the Peoples Conference (PC), said: “The announcement of the ceasefire by the Union Government is a welcome step. There is a sense of relief all around. The inhabitants of the border areas in J and K have had a harrowing time.

Hope they are able to resume their lives and hope we as a society come to their aid and help them rebuild their homes.” M.Y. Tarigami, CPI-M leader, said: “India and Pakistan have reached an agreement today to cease firing and halt military operations, bringing a big relief to people on both sides.”

There was palpable relief in Jammu city and other districts close to the LoC and the international border in Jammu division. In Srinagar city, people heaved a sigh of relief after the ceasefire announcement was made.

There is a renewed hope among scores of locals who were scheduled to depart for the Hajj pilgrimage from J&K and Ladakh. Hajj flights will now be restored soon while all commercial flights from Srinagar and Jammu airports are likely to operate from Sunday. Even though dusk hadn’t fully set in, glaring lights returned to markets and homes in Jammu and Srinagar cities on Saturday evening.

IANS

Previous article
India’s unyielding position: Bilateral ceasefire reached post Operation Sindoor, no third-party involvement
Next article
UN Secretary General welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

UN Secretary General welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

United Nations, May 10: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,...
NATIONAL

India’s unyielding position: Bilateral ceasefire reached post Operation Sindoor, no third-party involvement

New Delhi, May 10: India's devastating and decisive counter-terror campaign Operation Sindoor not only dismantled the core of...
INTERNATIONAL

Ceasefire on India’s terms: How Pakistan was forced on backfoot during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 10: The decisive retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor over...
INTERNATIONAL

India and Pakistan to stop all firing and military action: MEA

New Delhi, May 10: A few minutes after US President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire"...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UN Secretary General welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
United Nations, May 10: United Nations Secretary General Antonio...

India’s unyielding position: Bilateral ceasefire reached post Operation Sindoor, no third-party involvement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: India's devastating and decisive counter-terror...

Ceasefire on India’s terms: How Pakistan was forced on backfoot during Operation Sindoor

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: The decisive retaliatory strikes undertaken...
Load more

Popular news

UN Secretary General welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
United Nations, May 10: United Nations Secretary General Antonio...

India’s unyielding position: Bilateral ceasefire reached post Operation Sindoor, no third-party involvement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: India's devastating and decisive counter-terror...

Ceasefire on India’s terms: How Pakistan was forced on backfoot during Operation Sindoor

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: The decisive retaliatory strikes undertaken...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge