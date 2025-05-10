Saturday, May 10, 2025
Jaiswal wants to continue playing for Mumbai, seeks MCA’s approval

Mumbai, May 9: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow him to remain with the domestic giants, a month after asking for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch to Goa.
In April, Jaiswal surprised everyone by writing to the MCA to seek its approval for a shock move to Goa. On its part, the MCA too had swiftly approved Jaiswal’s request.
“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed !,” Jaiswal wrote.
“So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association!,” he added. (PTI)

Bomb threat at Arun Jaitley Stadium declared hoax
