Sunday, May 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

6,000 MT dumped coal seized in EJH

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, May 10: In compliance with directions from the High Court of Meghalaya and the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR), a joint team comprising an Executive Magistrate, officials from the Police department, and the DMR conducted a raid in East Jaintia Hills.
During the operation, a large quantity of coal was found dumped outside the officially inventoried coordinates and was immediately seized.
According to an assessment report from the Divisional Mining Officer dated May 9, the total quantity of seized coal is estimated at approximately 6,000 metric tonnes (MT).
The coal has been transported to a Coal India-authorised depot for safe custody.
An FIR has been registered under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR), and an investigation is currently underway.
This was confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills.

Governor exhorts all faith leaders to stand with nation
Students clamour over distant CUET centres
