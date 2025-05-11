Students clamour over distant CUET centres

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 10: Students across the state appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) have expressed concern and dissatisfaction over the allotment of examination centres.

Speaking to media persons, student representative Ryan Jeffrey Lyngdoh described the current system as unfair, stating that many students have faced significant challenges due to the way centres have been assigned. He pointed out that, in some cases, students have been allotted centres in two different cities that are far apart, forcing them to rush between locations to attend multiple exams. “A student may have one paper in one city and the next in another, which is highly inconvenient,” he said.

Lyngdoh further highlighted that some students have been given examination schedules with large gaps between subjects, requiring them to stay in a city for over three days — leading to increased expenses, which many families cannot afford.

He urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to address the issue and ensure fairness and sensibility in the centre allocation process.

Lyngdoh also mentioned that a Google survey has been launched to collect student feedback and highlight the difficulties faced. He added that many parents are struggling financially and cannot afford to send their children to distant locations.

Calling for immediate action, he appealed to the state government to intervene and initiate dialogue with the NTA to ensure that CUET centres are made available in Shillong, easing the burden on students from the region.