Sunday, May 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Abandoned bag causes alarm in city yet again

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 10: An unclaimed bag spotted in the Fire Brigade area of Shillong triggered a brief alarm on late Friday afternoon, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies.
The incident occurred around 4 pm, when members of the public noticed the unattended bag and immediately alerted the police.
Interestingly, this is the second such incident in a span of two weeks to have been reported. On April 28, an unclaimed bag was discovered at the bus stand near Loreto Convent at Dhankheti around 6:45 pm. It, however, turned out to be a false alarm.
Acting promptly, authorities cordoned off the area and summoned the bomb disposal squad to inspect the contents.
After a thorough examination, officials confirmed that the bag contained only clothing and posed no threat to public safety.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, commended the public for their vigilance but urged citizens to be more responsible. “Please do not leave your belongings unattended. It creates panic, as the police cannot take any chances and must call in the bomb squad,” he said.
He also advised the public to report any suspicious or unattended items — such as bags, tiffin boxes, or briefcases — especially in crowded or sensitive areas.
“Such reports help the police take swift and preventive action,” he added, encouraging residents to dial the emergency number 112 in such situations.

