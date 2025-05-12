NEHU speaks out against dual affiliation for colleges

Shillong, May 11: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has clarified that its Act does not allow any college or institution to be affiliated to two universities at the same time.

This clarification comes after Education Minister Rakkam Sangma informed that 22 colleges have expressed their intent to affiliate with Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

NEHU Controller of Examination, Sumarbin Umdor, stated that the Act stipulates that any college or institution admitted to the privileges of the University (NEHU) shall cease to be associated with or be admitted to the privileges of any other university.

Umdor also warned that any move by affiliated colleges seeking withdrawal of affiliation from NEHU will have a negative bearing on the conduct of examinations for students enrolled in these colleges from the academic session of 2025.