Tuesday, May 13, 2025
NATIONAL

Top LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K

Srinagar, May 13: In a major success for the joint forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the operational chief commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is among the three terrorists killed in a gunfight on Tuesday in Shopian district.

Police said that the operational Chief Commander of LeT, Shahid Kuttay, is among the three terrorists killed in today’s encounter in Shukroo Keller area of Shopian. Shahid Kuttay of Chotipora Heerpora village in Shopian was one of the most wanted terrorists who joined terror ranks on March 8, 2023 and was involved in many terror-related cases.

“He was involved in the firing incident of the Danish resort on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and the driver were injured. He was also involved in killing of a BJP Sarpanch and TA personnel at Beighbagh Kulgam.

“Second terrorist has been identified as Adnan Shafi Dar son of Mohd Shafi Dar resident of Wanduna Melhora. Identity of third one is being ascertained,” police said. Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the joint forces in Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. V. K. Birdi, IGP (Kashmir), told reporters that three terrorists have been killed.

Joint forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Shukroo Keller area of Shopian district after intelligence inputs said that a group of terrorists was hiding there. When challenged, the terrorists fired, after which an encounter started during which three terrorists were killed.

The operation is continuing in the area, police said. As per sources, two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area. The Indian Army, in a statement, said that based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Shoekal Keller, a search and destroy Operation was launched.

During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists, it added. “Operation is in progress,” the Indian Army said.

This is the second terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir after the ceasefire understanding between Indian and Pakistan on May 11. On the same evening, suspected terrorists fired at and injured a guard at the gate of the Army’s Nagrota Corps headquarters.

One soldier was injured in the terrorist firing, after which the terrorists escaped. Security forces continue to remain on alert across Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire understanding on Saturday, even after the two countries announced cessation of all hostilities on land, air and sea.

Police have advised hundreds of residents of border areas along the LoC and the IB not to hurry back home for now, till the situation is fully calm.

IANS

