10 new Assam co-districts to be functional from Aug 15

GUWAHATI, May 14: Ten new co-districts of Assam, along with their headquarters, shall become functional from August 15, 2025, an official notification stated on Wednesday.

The co-districts are Boko-Chaygaon; Palasbari; Rangapara; Barchalla; Mariani; Teok; Makum; Digboi; Dholai and Dudhnoi.

Notably, 39 co-districts have already been operationalised with their launch in October last year, making Assam the first state in India to implement the new administrative structure, aimed at improving governance and accessibility of public services.

These co-districts are functioning as smaller administrative units below the district level, facilitating quicker and efficient delivery of essential government services.

The initiative aims to bring governance closer to citizens, enabling easier access to essential services.

The co-districts manage several important services, including land revenue issues, certificate issuance, and food supply management.

They also have the authority to grant permissions for local events and oversee disaster management efforts such as flood relief.