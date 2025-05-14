Thursday, May 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Scientific mining best for people, environment: Kyrmen Shylla

Shillong, May 14: Meghalaya’s Cabinet Minister and East Jaintia Hills MLA, Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday said that scientific coal mining might impact the profit margins but it would also mark and end to illegal coal mining.

Informing that the citizens has whole heartedly embraced the scientific way of mining, he said it was the best thing that had happened to the people and the environment.

He highlighted how this initiative would ensure environmental safety and return of livelihood options the coal mining belts of the State.

Pointing out that many were forced into illegal means of mining after the blanket ban in 2014, he said it was a question of survival for many.

Stating that nobody wants to be involved in illegalities, he said scientific mining though challenging was widely accepted and would ensure better days and end to illegalities gradually.

