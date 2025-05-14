Wednesday, May 14, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HC orders govt to put up fresh tender for supply of CGI sheets

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 13: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to float a fresh tender for the supply of aluminium roofing sheets to BPL families and complete the process within three months.
Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew set aside the entire tender process under the Notice Inviting Quotation (NIQ) dated September 10, 2024, and cancelled consequential work orders issued to the two respondents — Meghalaya Roofing, Industrial Area, Umiam, and Power Roofing, EPIP, Byrnihat.
The court directed the state to immediately float a fresh NIQ, citing clear requirements, and complete the process within three months.
The court also closed and disposed of the writ petitions filed by Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited, leaving the parties to bear their own costs.
The court had previously asked the state government to clarify why it limited bids for aluminium roofing sheet supply to only a few manufacturers.
The court found that the only doubt remains as to whether the amendment of clauses or the retention of the requirement for registration with Meghalaya Industrial & Investment Promotion Policy (MIIPP) altered the eligibility criteria. Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited had challenged certain conditions in the original NIQ, such as residency in Meghalaya, having manufacturing units/industries in Meghalaya, registration under the Investment Promotion Policy, and trading license from the concerned District Council.
The state government made a corrigendum, relaxing Clause 1 to include bonafide Indian citizens and changing Clause A (1) to preferably have manufacturing units/industries in Meghalaya.
However, the company argued that the mandatory registration with MIIPP effectively bars the petitioner from submitting its bids since the entity must have a manufacturing unit in Meghalaya.
The petitioner was represented by its legal counsel, Philemon Nongbri while Additional Advocate General, ND Chullai and Government Attorney, ZE Nongkynrih represented the government in the case.

Alleged scam in GHADC: MDC files FIR with DGP
