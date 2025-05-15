CM promises plastic-free National Games in 2027

SHILLONG, May 14: The 39th National Games 2027 to be hosted by Meghalaya will be plastic-free, with the government planning to host a completely biodegradable event.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the commitment in a recent address, highlighting the state’s efforts to combat plastic waste.

The chief minister also announced a substantial investment of approximately Rs 1,890 crore in a state-of-the-art factory that will produce starch-based bags and bottles, marking a major step towards environmental sustainability.

This initiative positions Meghalaya as a pioneering state in adopting sustainable solutions. The company involved has conducted a survey and is keen to establish the plant in Meghalaya, seeking support from the state government.

The chief minister acknowledged the complexities of a complete plastic ban, highlighting the need for community involvement alongside government intervention.

During a recent visit to Nongpyiur Government LP School, the chief minister inspected the toilet made of single-use plastic waste through the Single Use Plastic Eco Recycling or SUPER campaign, an initiative by My Meghalaya My Pride & GreenAmmo in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education & Literacy and State Project Office SEMAM-Samagra Shiksha Govt of Meghalaya.

Kharkamni presented an inspiring project focused on recycling plastic waste within schools, using collected plastic to build essential infrastructure like toilets. The event also featured collaborators including MLA and advisor to the Government of Meghalaya Hamlet Dohling, Director of School Education and Literacy JA Marvin, Sub Divisional School Education Officer, headmasters and teachers of the school.