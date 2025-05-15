Thursday, May 15, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CM promises plastic-free National Games in 2027

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 14: The 39th National Games 2027 to be hosted by Meghalaya will be plastic-free, with the government planning to host a completely biodegradable event.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the commitment in a recent address, highlighting the state’s efforts to combat plastic waste.
The chief minister also announced a substantial investment of approximately Rs 1,890 crore in a state-of-the-art factory that will produce starch-based bags and bottles, marking a major step towards environmental sustainability.
This initiative positions Meghalaya as a pioneering state in adopting sustainable solutions. The company involved has conducted a survey and is keen to establish the plant in Meghalaya, seeking support from the state government.
The chief minister acknowledged the complexities of a complete plastic ban, highlighting the need for community involvement alongside government intervention.
During a recent visit to Nongpyiur Government LP School, the chief minister inspected the toilet made of single-use plastic waste through the Single Use Plastic Eco Recycling or SUPER campaign, an initiative by My Meghalaya My Pride & GreenAmmo in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education & Literacy and State Project Office SEMAM-Samagra Shiksha Govt of Meghalaya.
Kharkamni presented an inspiring project focused on recycling plastic waste within schools, using collected plastic to build essential infrastructure like toilets. The event also featured collaborators including MLA and advisor to the Government of Meghalaya Hamlet Dohling, Director of School Education and Literacy JA Marvin, Sub Divisional School Education Officer, headmasters and teachers of the school.

Previous article
UDP backs Dhar over HNLC funding claims
Next article
Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC) has called on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to...
MEGHALAYA

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could receive fresh investment up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore...
MEGHALAYA

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take a series of...
MEGHALAYA

Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not been successful in attracting foreign investments in Meghalaya, according...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC)...

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC)...

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge