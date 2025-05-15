Thursday, May 15, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Sikkim to join North Eastern Regional Power Committee

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 15: Meghalaya Power Minister and Chairman of the North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC), AT Mondol, on Thursday announced that Sikkim has agreed to become a part of the North Eastern Regional Power Committee, marking a significant development in regional energy cooperation.

Mondol recalled that although Sikkim has historically been a constituent of the Eastern Regional Power Committee (ERPC), the demand for its inclusion in the NERPC has been ongoing for over a decade. “Sikkim is already a constituent member of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and shares all development funds with the North Eastern States. For overall regional development and optimal resource utilisation, it is only logical that Sikkim be integrated into the NERPC framework,” he said.

The matter was first formally taken up during the 4th NERPC meeting held on August 20–21, 2007, where a resolution was adopted to approach the Ministry of Power for Sikkim’s inclusion in the committee and allocation of its power project shares to other North Eastern States. The issue resurfaced during the 9th NERPC meeting in August 2010, where members reiterated the need for Sikkim’s inclusion given its role in the NEC and the central funds allocated to it for power development.

Mondol said the Ministry of Power has now been urged to issue necessary directions to amend the 2005 resolution that constituted the existing ERPC and NERPC frameworks. With Sikkim’s assent, the committee expects improved coordination and equitable power distribution among the North Eastern States.

Previous article
Meghalaya CM inaugurates office of SIROBILT Software
Next article
Meghalaya generates surplus power now: Mondal
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MLCU to introduce 5-year integrated undergraduate programme

Shillong, May 15: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) will introduce new five-year integrated undergraduate and diploma programmes starting...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya generates surplus power now: Mondal

Shillong, May 15 : Meghalaya Power Minister, AT Mondol on Thursday said that the State has become power...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya CM inaugurates office of SIROBILT Software

Shillong, May 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today inaugurated the new office of SIROBILT Software Services...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya expects 18 lakh tourists this year

Guwahati, May 15: Meghalaya Government is targeting to get around 18 lakh tourists this year with many tourists...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MLCU to introduce 5-year integrated undergraduate programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 15: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) will...

Meghalaya generates surplus power now: Mondal

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 15 : Meghalaya Power Minister, AT Mondol...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates office of SIROBILT Software

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...
Load more

Popular news

MLCU to introduce 5-year integrated undergraduate programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 15: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) will...

Meghalaya generates surplus power now: Mondal

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 15 : Meghalaya Power Minister, AT Mondol...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates office of SIROBILT Software

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge