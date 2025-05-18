Sunday, May 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Kerala fishermen violate TN fishing ban, boat owners summoned

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Chennai, May 18: Owners of two Kerala-based fishing vessels have been summoned to appear before the Joint Director of Fisheries in Tamil Nadu on Monday, after being charge-sheeted for violating the ongoing fishing ban along the east coast.

The vessels — a mechanised bottom trawler and a fibre boat — were intercepted by Tamil Nadu authorities for operating illegally in the sea off Thoothukudi during the ban period.

The Joint Director of Fisheries, who also serves as the adjudicating officer, will oversee further proceedings in the case.

According to fisheries department officials, the boats were caught on Thursday night during a coordinated inspection involving officials from the Fisheries Department, the Fisheries Enforcement Wing, the Coastal Security Group, and local fishermen representatives.

The operation was launched following complaints from local fishermen about banned fishing activities in the region. The inspection team located the two Kerala-registered vessels operating 32 nautical miles off the Thoothukudi coast. Both boats were found carrying a total of 16 fishermen and had onboard a significant haul –1,732 kilograms of fish and 110 kilograms of fishlings.

Notably, the fibre boat was reportedly using illegal light fishing methods, which are strictly prohibited during the ban period.

The authorities seized both vessels and escorted the crew to shore for legal action.

A senior fisheries official confirmed that the catch was subsequently auctioned for approximately Rs 4 lakh.

A formal charge sheet has been filed against the owner of the two boats for violating Tamil Nadu’s fishing regulations. “The fishing ban is in place to protect fish breeding during critical spawning periods. Any violation, especially by vessels from neighbouring states, is taken very seriously, the official said.

The case underscores the ongoing tensions between fishing communities across state borders and the strict enforcement measures being undertaken to ensure compliance with seasonal bans.

–IANS

Previous article
Delhi tragedy: FIR lodged against building owner
Next article
No DGMO meet with Pak today, no expiry date for break in hostilities: Indian Army
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had easy access in Pakistan, travelled in luxury

New Delhi, May 18 : YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of espionage in Haryana's Hisar,...
NATIONAL

Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, May 18:The Bihar government's announcement of a two per cent increase in the dearness allowance for its...
NATIONAL

RCP Singh merges party with Jan Suraaj ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

Patna, May 18 : Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Minister RCP Singh merged his party...
Business

India’s seafood exports surge despite global uncertainties

New Delhi, May 18 : India's seafood exports have recorded a robust growth of 17.81 per cent in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had easy access in Pakistan, travelled in luxury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 18 : YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who...

Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 18:The Bihar government's announcement of a two...

RCP Singh merges party with Jan Suraaj ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 18 : Ahead of the Bihar Assembly...
Load more

Popular news

‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had easy access in Pakistan, travelled in luxury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 18 : YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who...

Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 18:The Bihar government's announcement of a two...

RCP Singh merges party with Jan Suraaj ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 18 : Ahead of the Bihar Assembly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge