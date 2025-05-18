Probe must, if there is demand: Speaker on RIMS Imphal suicide case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 17: Assembly Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma, on Saturday stated that if there is a demand, a proper investigation should be conducted into the alleged suicide of Abiel Salchiana Ch. Marak, a nursing student at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

He, however, added that while the incident is deeply unfortunate, he would prefer to withhold comments until he has spoken with the family of the deceased, who hails from his constituency. “It is very unfortunate, and certainly, if there is a demand, there should be a proper investigation. But I cannot comment as of now,” Sangma said.

Refusing to elaborate further, he added, “I have just returned from Delhi and will be visiting the bereaved family tomorrow.”

Responding to the growing calls for a probe, Sangma said, “There is certainly a demand for a judicial inquiry, but without meeting and consulting the family,

it would not be appropriate for me to comment.”

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) have both called for an independent judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide.

The GSU also demanded full cooperation from the RIMS administration in the investigation and urged the suspension of those allegedly complicit, pending inquiry.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has backed the GSU’s demand for an impartial judicial inquiry to uncover the truth behind the death of the 21-year-old student.