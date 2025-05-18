Sunday, May 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

State pins high hopes on airport expansion

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 17: Even as larger aircraft are expected to land at Umroi Airport by next year, the state government is optimistic that the airport’s upgradation will give a significant boost to Meghalaya’s tourism sector.
Commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism Department, CVD Diengdoh, stated that once direct flights begin operating from Shillong, the number of tourists is expected to grow further.
Emphasisng Shillong’s popularity as a destination, he pointed out that many passengers who land at Guwahati Airport are actually bound for Meghalaya. In anticipation of increased flights and tourist footfall at Umroi, the government has already begun engaging with tour operators for capacity-building measures such as adding more tourist vehicles, training guides, and promoting homestays.
It may be noted that the upgradation and expansion of the Umroi Airport runway is expected to be completed by next year, enabling Airbus A320 aircraft to land in Shillong from various cities across the country.
According to Diengdoh, the government has also increased the subsidy under the Meghalaya Homestay Scheme from 70 percent to 80 percent in rural areas, aiming to encourage the establishment of more homestays.
He noted that tourists increasingly prefer homestays as they offer closer access to nature, village life, and local culture.
The Meghalaya government aims to facilitate the creation of over 2,000 homestays annually and has partnered with Meghalaya Rural Bank to provide subsidies to interested stakeholders.

