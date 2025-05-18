UDP may board all-party panel on railways

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 17: With internal consultations still under way but signs pointing toward consensus, the United Democratic Party (UDP) appears increasingly likely to join the all-party committee on railway connectivity.

While the party has yet to make an official announcement, sources indicate that a positive, collective decision is probable, as participation would offer a platform to voice its long-standing concerns.

Historically, the UDP has taken a cautious stance on railway expansion.

Its late leader, Dr. Donkupar Roy, had supported freight trains only up to a certain point in Ri-Bhoi — a position that continues to resonate with many current leaders.

However, the party now faces growing pressure to clarify its stand, particularly amid heightened public and political discourse on the issue.

Senior party leader Titosstarwell Chyne recently reiterated that while the UDP remains opposed to railway projects in the absence of a credible influx-checking mechanism, it may still consider participating in the committee. “We may consider being part of the railway committee,” he said, emphasizing the need for proper checks and balances before any project proceeds.

Cabinet Minister and UDP legislator from Khliehriat, Kyrmen Shylla, echoed this sentiment. He noted that while no final decision has been made, the party will hold internal deliberations before arriving at a collective stand.

The all-party committee, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, is expected to convene its first meeting by the end of April. The committee aims to engage political parties and civil society in discussions on the future of railway connectivity in Meghalaya.

Opposition to railway projects remains strong among several pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), and Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF). These groups have consistently argued that no railway project should be considered until a robust influx-checking mechanism is in place.

With the Congress and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) having already declined to participate in the committee, the UDP’s eventual decision will be significant—not only for maintaining unity within the ruling coalition but also in shaping the broader political narrative around railway connectivity in the state.