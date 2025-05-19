Activist moves President, PM for central probe

Allegation of gross financial irregularities in Lakadong Turmeric Project under MBDA

SHILLONG, May 18: Alleging gross financial irregularities in the implementation of the Lakadong Turmeric Project under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), RTI activist Napoleon Mawphniang has filed a formal complaint with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the project.

In his detailed complaint—also addressed to Governor CH Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang—the activist demanded the suspension of involved officials pending a thorough investigation.

He further urged the immediate appointment of a Lokayukta, the conduct of a comprehensive social audit involving farmers and civil society, and public disclosure of all relevant project documents.

Mawphniang’s complaint outlines a pattern of administrative lapses, statutory violations, and financial mismanagement that warrants urgent correction.

“When transparency becomes a casualty, development becomes the first victim. The Lakadong Turmeric Project has become a textbook example of how public funds can disappear into a labyrinth of bureaucratic evasions and half-truths,” he stated.

Mawphniang emphasized that the issue extends beyond financial misconduct, describing it as a betrayal of public trust.

Citing an RTI response received on May 1, 2025, Mawphniang highlighted alarming financial discrepancies. Of the Rs 20.92 crore allocated for the project, Rs 16.34 crore has reportedly been spent— Rs 13.6 crore of which went toward vague “infrastructure development” without any tender details, contractor names, or project specifications.

“In the absence of accountability, power corrupts not just individuals but entire systems,” Mawphniang said. “The MBDA’s expenditure pattern suggests a focus on disbursement rather than development—potentially serving greed over need.”

He also pointed out inconsistencies in MBDA’s claims. While the agency asserts that 1,000 farmers are involved in the project, Mawphniang noted the absence of land records, training documentation, or subsidy receipts. Additionally, MBDA claims a 5% average profit margin without providing any data on market pricing or production costs.

He further challenged the feasibility of the reported 48 extension visits per farm per year, which would total 48,000 visits for 1,000 farmers—logistically improbable given MBDA’s staffing constraints.

“The MBDA’s reluctance to provide complete information raises a fundamental question: what are they hiding?” he questioned.

Mawphniang also addressed the institutional gap created by the absence of a functioning Lokayukta in Meghalaya since February 28, 2025. Despite the Search Committee’s mandate to finalise candidates by April, the post remains vacant.

“When watchdogs are muzzled, wolves roam freely,” he warned. “The vacancy in the Lokayukta office has created an accountability vacuum that emboldens misuse of public funds.”

Equally troubling, according to Mawphniang, is the project’s disregard for environmental concerns. Despite significant spending, the RTI reply revealed no implementation of soil conservation, water harvesting systems, or climate adaptation strategies—even though the MBDA acknowledged rising disease rates linked to climate change.

“We are not inheritors of this earth from our ancestors; we are borrowers from our children. The MBDA’s ecological negligence mortgages our future for short-term gains,” he concluded.